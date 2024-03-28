Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. March 23, 2024
Listen to the Sat. March 23, 2024 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/23 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the efforts by the Republic of Zimbabwe to contain a cholera outbreak in the country; a Rwandan living in the United States has been charged in the federal courts for not revealing his role in the 1994 genocide; there are water shortages in the Republic of South Africa; and the financial institutions in Ghana are trying to cope with an internet outage impacting several African states.
In the second hour we listen to an extensive interview with South African Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Naledi Pandor, on the legal claims made by Pretoria against the State of Israel for its war against the Palestinians in Gaza.
Later we look back on the literary contributions of Ann Petry and Lorraine Hansberry as part of our commemoration of International Women's History Month.
