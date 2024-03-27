SACP Strongly Condemns the Apartheid Israeli Settler State’s Continued Genocide on Palestinian People, Calls for an Immediate Ceasefire
Thursday, 21 March 2024: The South African Communist Party (SACP) strongly condemns the apartheid Israeli settler state’s continuation of genocide on the Palestinian people. For a fourth day in a row, the Israeli Defence Force is carrying out genocidal executions of displaced persons, patients and staff at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, Palestine. From Monday to Wednesday, the Israeli Defence Force has massacred over 90 people and injured over 100 people at the hospital, calling them “terrorists”.
The SACP reaffirms its solidarity with the Palestinian people and support for the South African government’s International Court of Justice case against the apartheid Israeli settler state’s genocide on the Palestinian people. Israel must fully comply with the court’s January 2024 judgment by discontinuing the genocide. We reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire.
In its genocidal military aggression since 7 October 2023, the apartheid Israeli settler state has massacred over 31,000 Palestinian people, of whom 75 per cent are children, women and elderly people. In carrying out the genocide, Israel has, among others, completely destroyed 224 mosques and partially destroyed 290 others; completely destroyed 70,000 housing units and partially destroyed 290,000 others; and completely destroyed over 100 schools and universities and partially destroyed 305 others. Thought its military, Israel has targeted hospitals and other healthcare centres, taking 32 hospitals and 53 healthcare centres out of service. This caused a massive health disaster.
Issued by the South African Communist Party,
Founded in 1921 as the Communist Party of South Africa.
Media & Communication Work Department: MCW Department
Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, Central Committee Member
National Spokesperson & Political Bureau Secretary for Policy and Research
FOR INTERVIEW ARRANGEMENTS, MEDIA LIAISON & CIRCULATION SERVICES
Hlengiwe Nkonyane
Media Liaison Officer & Digital Platforms Manager
Mobile: +27 66 473 4819
OFFICE & OTHER CONTACT DETAILS
Office: +2711 339 3621/2
Website: www.sacp.org.za
Facebook Page: South African Communist Party
Twitter: SACP1921
No comments:
Post a Comment