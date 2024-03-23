Israel Lost Northern Front to Hezbollah, Senior Official Says
By Al Mayadeen English
A top Israeli military official says the Israeli occupation has lost the northern front to Hezbollah as continuous blows are being inflicted upon the Israelis.
The Israeli War Cabinet has lost the North and "Israel" is facing a strategic problem and a long war of attrition on said front, Israeli Channel 13 quoted Reserve Colonel Kobi Marom.
"As a resident of the north, I believe that the cabinet has lost the north. There is a strategic problem here and a war of attrition that has been going on for months, with no solution in sight," Marom told the Israeli channel.
"I believe that the political measures taken by the government and the activation of fire by the Israeli army do not provide the conditions to bring back the 70,000 who have been displaced from their homes," stressing that "the cabinet has not taken care of the north and has not made a decision on the goal," i.e., to remove the "threat" of Hezbollah.
Meanwhile, Channel 12 correspondent Rovi Hammerschlag spoke about "an uneasy weekend" in the north of occupied Palestine, saying that Hezbollah has stepped up its operations and used a lot of fire.
Hammerschlag spoke about Hezbollah firing two rockets on Saturday morning, saying that "sirens were sounded in Margaliot and Misgav Am. Later, sirens were sounded on suspicion of drones infiltrating the skies of the Upper al-Jalil," revealing that the air defense system "failed to intercept them."
The Israeli correspondent also spoke about "two drones crashing near Kfar Blum and a fire breaking out at the scene."
For his part, the channel's military commentator, Roi Sharon, said that "in Israel, they still believe that there is a chance to reach a political settlement that will allow the residents of the north to return, but this is not in the foreseeable future."
The concern of Israeli settlers in the north of occupied Palestine is growing due to the military operations carried out by Hezbollah for more than 6 months, and the lack of any horizon for their return and a political solution with Hezbollah.
'Israel' suffering in the south, too
Israeli news outlet Walla! said Saturday that the Israeli occupation forces find themselves uncertain and without a clear strategy for Gaza as it is mired in there for the fifth month straight.
The Hamas Resistance movement is actively rebuilding its capabilities in areas recently vacated by the Israeli occupation forces, Walla! underlined, highlighting that "Israel" had no control over this issue.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears immobilized by internal political dynamics, Walla! columnist Ben Caspit said. According to sources, Netanyahu's decision-making capacity is hampered by the influence of far-right politicians Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, leaving the government paralyzed in its response to the ongoing crisis faced by the IOF in Gaza.
Analysts argue against pursuing an invasion of Rafah, asserting that any gains made would be negligible compared to the strategic significance of Khan Younis, where Hamas maintains a stronghold.
Criticism is mounting against Netanyahu, with some attributing the occupation's current predicament to his leadership, such as Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth journalist Ben-Dror Yemini.
