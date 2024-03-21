Sayyed al-Houthi Says Yemen to Conduct More Impactful Operations
By Al Mayadeen English
Yemeni Ansar Allah Leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi underlines that Yemen will carry out more impactful strikes and operations in support of the people of Gaza.
The capabilities of the Yemeni Armed Forces have notably grown, and this was evident in the unprecedented usage of ballistic missiles to strike naval vessels, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said on Thursday.
In a speech about the latest developments in Yemen and the region, Sayyed al-Houthi said the United States, despite its advanced capabilities and weapons, has failed, and it admitted its failure to deter and prevent Yemeni operations in support of Palestine.
He revealed that there have been a recorded 407 air raids and naval strikes carried out by the United States and Britain against Yemen, 31 of which took place during this week.
Sayyed al-Houthi announced that the YAF carried out 479 operations in support of occupied Palestine since Yemen joined the fight, adding that the Yemeni forces carried out a new additional operation in the Indian Ocean this week.
Sayyed al-Houthi saw that the lack of movement of British, American, and Israeli ships in the Red and Arabian Seas was one of the indications of the success of the Yemeni forces.
He preluded greater and more important and influential developments, without giving details, saying, "Actions speak louder than words. Words can come in later."
The importance of targeting Umm al-Rashrash and the Indian Ocean
Sayyed al-Houthi stopped at the tremendous importance of the missile that reached Umm al-Rashrash, and the Indian Ocean coming in within the radius of fire, noting that the morale of the US Navy in the battleships and warships that were assigned the task of supporting the Israeli occupation was low and that the shipping costs for the enemy's ships area increasing by two-fold.
He stressed that the enemies of Yemen, after the military failure, are looking for deceitful means, and this is a clear sign of their failure after their ships were left exposed despite their advanced capabilities, leaving them stunned.
US narrative targeting Yemen
Al-Houthi indicated that the US was trying to involve others to reduce the cost on themselves. He pointed out that this is the US policy in all conflicts, where Washington draws up a blueprint and leaves freedom of action to its mouthpieces in Yemen and the financing up to Saudi Arabia.
Sayyed al-Houthi spoke about a US narrative that is constantly moving against Yemen to exert economic and humanitarian pressure to halt its operations in support of the Palestinian people. He pointed out that the media was part of their battle against Yemen and the Palestinian people.
He stressed that the Yemeni people must be fully aware that there is a media campaign being waged by the Americans, Israelis, and British.
Multiple forms of support for Gaza
Sayyed al-Houthi announced that Arab countries refused to open land corridors for the passage of Yemeni Resistance fighters to participate in the Resistance of the Palestinian people against the Israeli occupation.
He underlined that despite the geographical distances that made it difficult to send fighters, the opportunity came for the Yemeni people to take a comprehensive stance, where oppressed peoples could boycott US and Israeli goods while providing media support and donations.
Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that it is not permissible for any Muslim to be without a position towards the injustice faced by the Palestinian people.
More impactful strikes to come
Sayyed al-Houthi pointed out that bypassing American and Israeli technologies in surveillance, jamming, and interception means a tremendous advancement in Yemeni capabilities. He stressed that Yemen continues to develop its actions and operations more and more on the military level.
While Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that there are plans of great importance in the future for more impactful strikes on Yemen's enemies, he stressed that anything that Sanaa can do, which it has the right to, it will do without hesitation or fear of enemy threats, classifications, and campaigns.
Sayyed al-Houthi reminded that the Yemeni people have experienced over nine years the attempts of the US and its mouthpieces to distract them from the enormous crimes and the severe siege they have imposed upon them.
Yemen steadfast with Palestine
The Yemeni Foreign Minister in the Sanaa government, Hisham Sharaf, reiterated Yemen's adherence to its stance in support of Palestine until the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation in Gaza cease.
In a message to the President of the United Nations Security Council, Sharaf held "Israel", with its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, and the United States and Britain, with their repetitive aggression against Yemen, responsible for the safety of navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
The top Yemeni diplomat reiterated that the situation in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Aden is linked to the cessation of Israeli aggression and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
He indicated that Israeli occupation continues its genocidal crimes against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip amid the shameful silence of the Security Council.
Sharaf also expressed regret that the Security Council deviates from its duties and responsibilities and becomes a partner in the legal chaos on the international scene.
