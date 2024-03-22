No Word from Batohi on Possible Intention to Oppose South African Speaker of the National Assembly Mapisa-Nqakula's Application to Interdict Arrest
Following reports that she intended to hand herself over to police, the speaker filed an application with the High Court in Pretoria challenging her arrest.
PRETORIA - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi is yet to confirm whether there are intentions to oppose National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent application to interdict her arrest.
Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of money laundering and corruption amounting to more than R2 million dating back to her tenure as defence minister.
In the application, her legal representatives have given Batohi and the police until Tuesday to announce their intentions to challenge her bid.
While it was anticipated that Mapisa-Nqakula would appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of corruption and money laundering, in her application to interdict her arrest she stipulates that she would rather be summoned to appear in court instead of being arrested.
She has also requested police to give her attorney access to evidence gathered against her, including the docket, witness statements and the investigations diary.
While officials are yet to comment on the matter, the urgent application is expected to be heard in court next week.
