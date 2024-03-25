US Refusal to Help Russia in Security Sphere Immoral — MFA
"Challengingly immoral behavior has become a new normal in liberal democracies," Maria Zakharova said
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The United States’ statement on the refusal to help Russia after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall is immoral, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said on her Telegram channel.
Earlier, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, said the US would not cooperate with Russia in the security sphere.
"Challengingly immoral behavior has become a new normal in liberal democracies," Zakharova said.
On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just over the Moscow city limits. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the current death toll is 137, but may rise. The Moscow Region Health Ministry said that 182 people were injured.
Eleven individuals suspected of being involved in the terrorist attack have been apprehended, including four gunmen who were detained in the Bryansk Region, southwest of Moscow, as they attempted to seek refuge by crossing the nearby Ukrainian border.
President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that, according to preliminary information, the Ukrainian side had prepared "a window" in the border especially for the terrorists to cross undetected. He promised to identify and punish all those who were behind the attack on Crocus City Hall and declared March 24 a day of national mourning for the victims.
No comments:
Post a Comment