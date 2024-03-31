Russia Won’t Take Part in Conference on Ukraine Mentioned by Kuleba — Diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that Vladimir Zelensky's "formula is nothing but alchemy"
MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russia does not intend to take part in the conference on Ukraine, the possibility of which was mentioned by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Earlier, the top Ukrainian diplomat said that negotiations with Russia on the settlement of the armed conflict with Ukraine could take place between the first and second summits on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's "peace formula."
"Russia does not intend to participate in such a conference. Zelensky's formula is nothing but alchemy," the diplomat pointed out.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, speaking via videoconference on the G20 summit in mid-November 2022, presented a so-called ten-point peace plan that does not take into account Moscow's position. In particular, it calls for the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from the 1991 borders and the return of control over the "exclusive economic zone" in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov to Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Kiev's statements about a peaceful settlement were made without taking into account the existing realities. Moscow sees no progress in the peace process, so it continues the special military operation, he said.
