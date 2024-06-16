Deputy South African President Mashatile Assures Young People that 7th Administration Will Make Positive Changes
The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey has shown that over 45% of young people remain without jobs.
Deputy President, Paul Mashatile. Picture: @PMashatile/ X.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy president, Paul Mashatile, has assured young people that the 7th administration will make significant inroads in addressing youth unemployment.
Mashatile made this commitment during the government's Youth Day commemoration event in Polokwane on Sunday.
However, Mashatile said that the Government of National Unity will curb the scourge of youth unemployment.
"We will continue to address the challenges facing young people in this country. In this regard, we will in the next five years focus on creating jobs, building an inclusive and growing economy. We will equally focus on implementing a programme that focuses on skilling the youth with the skills of the future."
