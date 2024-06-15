First Sitting of the South African National Council of Provinces
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been presiding over the swearing-in of the permanent delegates of the house.
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo congratulating Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane after being elected as the Chairperson of the NCOP.
CAPE TOWN - The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) is sitting for the first time on Saturday to elect presiding officers for the house.
The house will elect a chairperson, a deputy chairperson and a whip of the house.
Fifty-four permanent delegates have been designated to the house.
This will later be supplemented by non-permanent delegates from the provinces to make up the total complement of ninety members.
Zondo has been administering the oath of affirmation as delegates were called up according to the province they represent.
Only four members are returnees to the house, while some MPs who previously served in the National Assembly, now find themselves in the upper house.
Unlike their no-show in the National Assembly yesterday on Friday the MK party’s delegates are present to be sworn in here.
