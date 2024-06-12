IFP Officially Joins ANC's Govt of National Unity
The party's leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa, made the announcement during a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday night.
The IFP leadership held a media briefing in Durban on 12 June 2024. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has officially joined the African National Congress (ANC)'s government of national unity.
The organisation has a combined 33 seats nationally and in two provincial legislatures.
Hlabisa assured South Africans that the IFP would not lose its identity by joining the government of unity.
