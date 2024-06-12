Mandla Mandela Challenges Govt to Take Stronger Action Against Israel
Now out of government, Mandla Mandela is challenging it to do more to show its solidarity for Palestinians on home soil.
Mandla Mandela (left) was part of a dialogue hosted by the Leah and Desmond Tutu Foundation in Cape Town on 12 June 2024 to rally support for South Africa's call to stop the war in Gaza. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Mandla Mandela is challenging government to take stronger action against Israel, including cutting trade ties and the permanent closure of embassies in both countries.
Mandela also questioned why South Africans who fought in the Israeli Defense Forces had not yet been arrested.
He was part of a dialogue hosted by the Leah and Desmond Tutu Foundation in Cape Town on Wednesday to rally support for South Africa's call to stop the war in Gaza.
The grandson of former President Nelson Mandela is no stranger to supporting the Palestinian cause.
Although diplomats from Israel and South Africa were recalled for consultations by their governments after the start of the war last year, Mandela is appealing for more permanent action.
"As much as it’s been able to rush to the ICJ and the ICC, will they be able to expel the Zionist usurping entity out of South Africa and send the ambassador packing?"
He also questioned why Israeli airline, El Al, was still being permitted to fly into South Africa.
"Is our government in solidarity with the Palestinians and will it lead by example that has shown by the likes of Ireland?"
Mandela said that the new government needed to reassess its agricultural trade ties, and coal exports to Israel.
