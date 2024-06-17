Mashatile: Govt Will Spare No Resources in Addressing NSFAS Student Funding
The funder has been at the centre of a number of corruption and maladministration allegations over the past few years.
FILE: Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: GCIS
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the government would spare no resources in addressing shortages in student funding as challenges at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) come to a head.
The funder has been at the centre of a number of corruption and maladministration allegations over the past few years.
The NSFAS board was also recently dissolved and an administrator was appointed amid serious challenges in its IT systems and business processes.
During the Youth Day commemoration on Sunday, Mashatile vowed the government would ensure efficiency at the student funder to address challenges faced by some young people.
"Together with the youth, we will ensure that NSFAS is administered efficiently, effectively and that no one is left behind.
"The National Student Financial Aid Scheme remains a critical vehicle that supports students from poor and working-class families, with over 70% of university students and more than 90% of TVET college students benefiting from NSFAS bursaries."
No comments:
Post a Comment