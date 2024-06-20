Massacres in Rafah, Nuseirat | Gallant to Visit Washington | US Pier Reconnected – Day 258
June 20, 2024
Israel continues to carry out massacres against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.(Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, Palestine Chronicle)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
At least two women were killed and 12 Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the Al-Hasayneh area, west of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will visit the United States next week.
The US pier in Gaza was reconnected on Wednesday after being temporarily separated last Friday due to poor conditions at sea.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,396 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,523 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.
Thursday, June 20, 10:00 am
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 10 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured by an Israeli airstrike targeting a group of civilians on Salah Eddin Street, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 14 quoted the Minister of Religious Affairs as saying that they are preparing themselves in Israel for mass burial scenarios in preparation for a war in the north.
Thursday, June 20, 09:00 am
CHANNEL 12: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to establish a mini-ministerial security body with the participation of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.
AL-JAZEERA: Demonstrators closed the Ayalon axis in Tel Aviv and raised slogans demanding the conclusion of a prisoner exchange deal.
Thursday, June 20, 08:00 am
CHANNEL 12: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will visit the United States next week.
Thursday, June 20, 07:00 am
FORMER US AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL: Congressional leaders should cancel their invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver a speech.
ISRAELI CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS: Foreign direct investments in Israel decreased to $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024, a decline of 55.8% compared to the last quarter of 2023.
Thursday, June 20, 05:10 am
REUTERS (Citing US officials): The US pier in Gaza was reconnected on Wednesday after being temporarily separated last Friday due to poor conditions at sea.
AL-JAZEERA: Two women were killed and 12 Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the Al-Hasayneh area, west of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.
