Palestinian Factions Mourn Hezbollah Commander 'Abu Talib'
By Al Mayadeen English
Palestinian Resistance factions mourn Hezbollah commander martyr Talib Sami Abdallah (Abu Talib) who was assassinated by the Israeli occupation forces.
Palestinian Resistance factions on Wednesday mourned Hezbollah commander Talib Sami Abdallah (Hajj Abu Talib), highlighting his role and that of the Lebanese support front as part of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, praised martyr Abdallah's pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian people and their Resistance during the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, as well as his major years-long contributions to the Resistance front against the Israeli occupation.
In a message of condolence to the martyr's family, the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, mourned commander Abu Talib as a great brother and a steadfast supporter of its fighters in both peace and war.
The group noted that the martyr dedicated most of his time to supporting Palestinian fighters, particularly those of the al-Quds Brigades, ensuring their needs were secured and overcoming obstacles hindering them from fulfilling their duties toward Palestine and the al-Aqsa Mosque.
The al-Mujahideen Movement also extended its deep condolences to Hezbollah and the Lebanese people, recalling the martyr Abu Talib's sacrifices and his prominent role in the Resistance and confronting the Israeli occupation, especially in the ongoing battle fought by the Resistance fighters in Lebanon in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.
The movement hailed the sacrifices of all the nation's martyrs in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran against the Israeli occupation, affirming that the blood of the nation's martyrs "will forge a glorious victory and hasten the downfall of the Zionist entity."
On its part, Hamas mourned commander Abu Talib, who was martyred while "heroically" taking part in the Palestinian people's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, after spending his life confronting the Israeli occupation and striking its strongholds in southern Lebanon and northern occupied Palestine.
Hamas expressed its appreciation for the efforts, participation, and support of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, praying for "all the righteous martyrs whose blood mixed in support of our people in the Gaza Strip."
The Fatah Revolutionary Council described the Israeli assassination of commander Abu Talib as a "treacherous operation", pointing out that it reflects the "aggressive nature" of the Israeli occupation, which kills Lebanese and Palestinian people on a daily basis.
The Council affirmed that "our just cause deserves the utmost sacrifice from the sons of our nation to liberate the land and restore rights to their owners."
In the same context, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement emphasized that martyr Abu Talib enjoyed a prominent and distinguished presence in the Resistance's journey, "especially in the heroic confrontations" by Hezbollah fighters on the southern Lebanese front defending Lebanon and Palestine, and its struggling people in Gaza and the West Bank.
The al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees in Palestine, also mourned commander Abu Talib, hailing Hezbollah for offering the best of its commanders and fighters in the battle to support the Palestinian people and their Resistance in the Gaza Strip.
The Brigades highlighted that Hezbollah, its leaders, and its popular base are true to their words, paying a heavy price on the path to liberating al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.
The Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), said that martyr Abu Talib and his companions were martyred while fulfilling their national and combat duty in defending Lebanon and Palestine and supporting the oppressed in the face of the "barbaric aggression and massacres" committed by the Israeli occupation against the people of Lebanon and Palestine.
It stressed that this assassination and the ones that preceded it will only increase its determination and steadfastness to pursue the path of the martyrs until the liberation of occupied Palestinian, Lebanese, and Syrian lands.
Early on Wednesday, Hezbollah mourned commander Abu Talib along with martyrs Mohammad Sabra (Baqer), Ali Soufan (Koumayl), and Hussein Hmayyid (Sajed) following multiple Israeli strikes that targeted a residential building in the southern Lebanese town of Jwaya.
