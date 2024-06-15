Ramaphosa Expected for Re-election as Parliament Seeks New Coalition
14 Jun 2024
South Africa's recently elected parliament gathered together on Friday for a session with the expectation that President Cyril Ramaphosa would be re-elected, paving the way for an exceptional coalition government following negotiations by his weakened ANC.
John Steenhuisen, leader of South Africa's second-largest party, the centre-right Democratic Alliance (DA), announced a consensus with the ANC to establish a multi-party coalition government.
"The DA has reached agreement on the statement of intent for the formation of a government of national unity," he said, noting that both the DA and the Zulu nationalist IFP are endorsing the coalition, termed as a government uniting the nation.
"We will be supporting President Cyril Ramaphosa in his election for the president of the Republic of South Africa," Steenhuisen added.
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presided over the inaugural parliamentary session, administering oaths to MPs in groups before scheduled votes on key positions such as speaker, deputy speaker, and president.
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, representing leftist ideology, took their oaths clad in red overalls and, in some instances, wore rubber boots and plastic construction worker helmets. However, they declared their opposition to supporting the incoming administration, citing their refusal to align with right-wing or white-led parties.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, the fifth leader of the African National Congress (ANC) in three decades, had advocated for a government of national unity following his party's loss of its absolute majority in the previous month's general election. Nevertheless, the EFF and other leftist parties rejected the proposed alliance.
On Thursday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula foresaw a shift towards the political center by the government, with support expected from the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and various smaller factions.
"We have reached a breakthrough on the common agreement that we need to work together," Mbalula told a news conference in Cape Town.
EFF leader Julius Malema, formerly affiliated with the ANC youth, reiterated his party's stance against collaborating with right-wing parties, emphasizing their ambition to nationalize land and select privately owned businesses.
Former President Jacob Zuma's party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), marred by corruption allegations, contested the May 29 election results, leading its MPs to boycott the initial parliamentary session of the 400-member assembly.
Ramaphosa is expected to secure re-election through a secret ballot by MPs. Following confirmation, he is slated to be sworn in next week in Pretoria, followed by the unveiling of his new cabinet.
