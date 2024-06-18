SACP Congratulates New Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and Calls for Improved Clean Governance and Service to the People
15 June 2024
We need bold initiatives to place provincial economy on a new growth and developmental path
The SACP Free State congratulates Comrade Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae on her election as the new Free State Premier. Comrade Letsoha-Mathae’s election follows an Alliance inclusive ANC-led meritocratic selection process. The SACP in the province pledges its support and expresses confidence that she will deliver selflessly to the people of the province.
In the same vein, the Party extends its thanks to the former Premier, Comrade Mxolisi Dukwana and the executive committee he led for their service to the people of the Free State. We urge our new Premier to harness and expand the positive and progressive work of the outgoing executive and inject new energy, innovation and greater determination in service and development of the province and its people.
In particular, the Party expects the new executive to remain true to the commitments made through our ANC-led Alliance election manifesto. As a matter of priority, government must move with speed to address challenges of collapsing basic service delivery as well as challenges of governance and stability in the provincial and local state, and place the provincial economy on a new corruption-free growth and developmental trajectory to address the deepening crisis of unemployment, poverty, inequality and under-development.
The recent national and provincial election results represent the clearest expression of the will of the people who demand decisive and responsive leadership that responds to and advances the interests of the people. The SACP expects the ANC to ensure consensus seeking consultation with the Alliance in finalising a leadership collective to form Premier Letsoa-Mathae’s executive council. Furthermore, the SACP will advance and lobby the Alliance for extra-parliamentary mechanisms to collaborate with government and ensure seamless monitoring, accountability and community involvement in public affairs.
ISSUED BY SACP FREE STATE
Bheke Stofile – SACP Free State Provincial Secretary
Mobile: 071 600 4899
Phillip Kganyago – SACP Free State Provincial Spokesperson
Mobile: 071 896 0157
Issued by the South African Communist Party,
Founded in 1921 as the Communist Party of South Africa.
Media, Communications & Information Department | MCID
Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, Central Committee Member
National Spokesperson & Political Bureau Secretary for Policy and Research
FOR INTERVIEW ARRANGEMENTS, MEDIA LIAISON & CIRCULATION SERVICES
Hlengiwe Nkonyane
Media Liaison Officer & Digital Platforms Manager
Mobile: +27 66 473 4819
OFFICE & OTHER CONTACT DETAILS
Office: +2711 339 3621/2
Website: www.sacp.org.za
Facebook Page: South African Communist Party
Twitter: SACP1921
No comments:
Post a Comment