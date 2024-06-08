Sudan Vows to Activate Military, Economic Cooperation with Russia
Agar his delegation meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines ofan International Economic Forum in St Petersburg on June 7, 2024
June 7, 2024 (ST. PETERSBURG) – Sudanese Deputy Head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, Malik Agar, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, reaffirming Sudan’s commitment to activating joint committees and agreements with Russia, including a bilateral military committee.
Agar, who arrived in St. Petersburg on June 3rd for the 27th International Economic Forum, conveyed Sudan’s keen interest in strengthening relations with Russia across all sectors, with a particular focus on strategic, political, and economic cooperation.
According to the Sovereign Council, during a meeting with Lavrov, Agar provided an update on the current situation in Sudan, the progress of military operations, and the government’s vision for stabilizing the country and achieving peace.
He expressed hope for Russia’s support in Sudan’s reconstruction efforts, emphasizing the St. Petersburg forum as an ideal platform for companies and economic institutions to explore opportunities in Sudan.
Agar also delivered a written message from Sudanese Sovereign Council President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lavrov confirmed Russia’s reciprocal political will to elevate relations in all fields for the mutual benefit of both nations and their peoples.
Interests of other countries
In statements to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Agar stated that Khartoum is interested in reviving the agreement on constructing a Russian naval base on the Red Sea while acknowledging the need to consider “the opinions of other countries.”
“We certainly desire to revitalize this agreement if both countries are willing. We are currently discussing this matter. The existing agreement between our two nations outlines the creation of a base,” Agar stated.
He emphasized the importance of considering the interests of other countries along the Red Sea coast, regardless of their direct involvement in the project, the agency added.
Saudi Arabia has previously exerted pressure on the Sudanese government to prevent the implementation of this agreement, which would establish a base across the Red Sea, potentially posing a security threat.
However, the conflict with the RSF has prompted the Sudanese army to accept this naval base, reiterating that the country is open to other countries establishing similar bases on the Sudanese side of the Red Sea, as is the case in Djibouti.
Russian base discussions
Meanwhile, Sudanese Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim confirmed ongoing discussions with Russia regarding a potential agreement for a Russian military base on Sudan’s Red Sea coast.
Speaking to the Russian RT TV Arabic Service, Ibrahim clarified that the discussions primarily focus on Russia’s desire for Red Sea access, rather than purchasing land. He emphasized Sudan’s openness to such partnerships, stating, “The idea is not about military experts or a large base, but rather a service centre for Russian ships to obtain supplies.”
He acknowledged objections from the United States and its allies but reiterated that Sudan’s extensive coastline can accommodate various partnerships.
Russia has previously cultivated relations with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), currently engaged in conflict with the Sudanese army. The RSF has also been linked to the Russian private military group Wagner, according to Western diplomats.
