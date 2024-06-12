Who Was Hezbollah's Martyred Leader Talib Sami Abdallah 'Abu Talib'?
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon says martyr Talib Sami Abdallah was a key leader in the Resistance's operations starting from the Israeli occupation of South Lebanon all the way until Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that the Israeli occupation assassinated one of the group's leaders late Tuesday in a targeted airstrike on a building in the southern town of Jwaya.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon identified the leader as Talib Samir Abdallah (Abu Talib), who was martyred on the path to al-Quds while carrying out his Resistance duty.
In a statement on Wednesday, Hezbollah revealed a part of the martyred leader's honorable history and activism.
Abu Talib was born in the town of Adchit in southern Lebanon on March 20, 1969. He joined the ranks of the Islamic Resistance in 1984 and was among the fighters who defended Muslims in Bosnia between 1992 and 1994.
A veteran Resistance fighter and commander, Abu Talib was a key leader in the resistance against the Israeli occupation of South Lebanon, participating in significant operations until the liberation in May 2000.
During the Israeli war on Lebanon in July 2006, the martyr led heroic confrontations against the Israeli occupation army on the fronts of Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil, and the Liberation Square, the juncture point between Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil, Ainata, and Aitaroun.
After the war on Syria began, Abu Talib was among the Resistance commanders who defended Lebanon against terrorist organizations along the Lebanese-Syrian border.
During Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Abu Talib led military operations against Israeli positions, installations, and deployment sites in the eastern part of the Lebanese-Palestinian border, reaching the occupied Syrian Golan.
Throughout his Resistance journey, he received multiple commendations from Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah for his distinguished service.
'Weeping and wailing'
Earlier today, thousands of people gathered in the southern suburb of Beirut to commemorate the martyred leader Abu Talib.
In a speech during the procession, the Executive Council chief of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, emphasized that the occupation entity has not learned from past experiences of the battle against Hezbollah.
"Israel persists in its folly ... believing that assassinating [Resistance] leaders would weaken [it]," he declared, pointing out that experience has shown that the Resistance only grows stronger and becomes more steadfast following the martyrdom of its leaders.
Sayyed Safieddine stressed that "Israel must understand" that Hezbollah's inevitable response will be to increase operations in support of Gaza, "both in type and quantity."
In an explicit threat against the occupation, he said, "If [Israelis] are now whimpering and groaning from what has befallen them in northern occupied Palestine, then they should prepare themselves for weeping and wailing," referring to the impact of Hezbollah's operations.
Sayyed Safieddine also recalled the honorable history and achievements of martyr Abu Taleb.
He is "one of the heroes of the July 2006 war, and it is natural for him to always be a target" for the occupation, Sayyed Safieddine said.
The martyred leader "did not leave the battlefields and wars, he was born brave, grew up as a knight, fought as a steadfast fighter, and joined his martyred loved ones" in the end.
