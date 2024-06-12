YAF Attacks Ship in Red Sea, Conduct 2 Operations with Iraqi Resistance
By Al Mayadeen English
12 Jun 2024 23:31
In two joint operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, the Yemeni Armed Forces attacked vital Israeli targets in occupied Isdud and Haifa.
The naval, missile, and UAV forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) carried out a top-tier military operation targeting the ship TUTOR in the Red Sea using an unmanned surface vessel, several drones, and ballistic missiles, announced Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the YAF, on Wednesday.
Saree explained that the operation came after the ship's owning company violated the YAF's ban on entry into the ports of occupied Palestine, confirming that the operation resulted in severe damages to the ship, putting it at risk of sinking.
Earlier, maritime security firms and shipping sources said that a Greek-owned cargo ship was struck by a small craft off Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah and was not under the command of the crew after sustaining damage in its engine room.
The Liberian-flagged vessel, TUTOR, was hit about 67.7 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, said British security firm Ambrey, adding that the incident resembles previous attacks by the Yemeni Armed Forces.
"The vessel aligned with the Houthi target profile at the time of the incident," Ambrey said in an advisory note.
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a small, 5-7 meters long craft of white color collided with the cargo ship's stern. A Greek shipping ministry source said the vessel was also attacked from the air.
The shipmaster reported that the vessel was taking on water and was not under the command of the crew, UKMTO said in an updated report.
In the same context, the spokesperson revealed that the YAF conducted two joint military operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.
Saree mentioned that the first operation targeted a vital site in the occupied city of Idud with winged missiles, while the second targeted a key location in occupied Haifa with several drones, confirming that both operations achieved their objectives.
It is noteworthy that in early June, Saree revealed that the YAF carried out two joint operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, marking the first time two factions of the Axis of Resistance publicly conducted coordinated strikes targeting the Israeli occupation entity.
The Yemeni spokesperson on Wednesday warned all companies against dealing with the Israeli occupation entity and navigating their ships to the ports of occupied Palestine, adding that failure to comply would result in these ships being targeted within the YAF's operational area, as stated in previous announcements.
Elsewhere, Saree reaffirmed the YAF's commitment to continue their military operations in support of the Palestinian people's cause and in retaliation against the American-British aggression on Yemen until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.
