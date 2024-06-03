Yemeni Forces Deploy New Ballistic Missile Against Occupied Territories
Monday, 03 June 2024 11:44 PM
Yemeni Armed Forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree
Yemen’s Armed Forces have announced deploying a new ballistic missile against a “military” target lying in the southern part of the occupied territories in a fresh pro-Palestinian operation.
The forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree made the announcement on Monday.
He identified the new projectile as the “Palestine ballistic missile,” which he said was fired against a “military site” in the city of Um al-Rashrash, which is also known as Eilat.
The missile “is being unveiled for the first time,” Saree said, adding that the operation “achieved the objective successfully.”
The Yemeni forces have carried out scores of pro-Palestinian operations since last October, when the Israeli regime launched a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.
More than 36,470 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the war that began following a retaliatory operation staged by Gaza’s resistance movements.
Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi says Yemeni forces will continue their military operations and escalate them "in quality and quantity" in support of Palestinians in Israel
As well as striking targets located throughout the occupied territories, the Yemeni operations have been aiming at Israeli vessels or those heading towards the ports of the territories.
Saree asserted that "Armed Forces will continue military operations in support of Gaza and in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.”
Yemen says all the ships were targeted for violating the ban on visiting the ports of occupied Palestine.
The operations, he concluded, would last as long as the Israeli regime sustained the war and a siege that it has been simultaneously enforcing against the coastal sliver.
