Accra Faces Increased Congestion by 2030, Warns Ghana Statistical Service
July 4, 2024
Recent data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reveal that Accra, Ghana’s vibrant capital city, is poised to grapple with escalating congestion by 2030 due to substantial population growth.
The GSS’s latest population projections, covering 2021 to 2050, underscore a significant rise in population throughout the Greater Accra region. By 2024, Ghana’s projected population will surpass 33 million, marking an increase from 30.8 million recorded in 2021.
Specifically, the Greater Accra Region is anticipated to accommodate a growing number of school-aged children, projected to reach 2.96 million by 2030. Additionally, the youth demographic aged 15 to 24 is set to expand nearly twofold compared to current figures.
Dr. Faustina Frempong, Deputy Government Statistician, emphasized the urgent need for governmental intervention amidst this exponential population surge in Greater Accra, which encompasses limited land resources.
“These population projections aim to provide foresight into the future demographic landscape, guiding policymakers, researchers, and the public on potential changes,” stated Dr. Frempong during the data presentation.
The GSS highlighted the importance of these projections in monitoring the alignment of national, continental, and global development agendas, emphasizing their critical role in strategic planning and policy formulation.
As Accra braces for significant demographic shifts in the coming decade, stakeholders are urged to prioritize sustainable urban development strategies to mitigate the anticipated challenges of increased congestion and population density in Ghana’s capital city.
