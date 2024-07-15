An Israeli Ship Hit with Ballistic Missiles in Gulf of Aden: Yemeni AF
By Al Mayadeen English
14 Jul 2024 23:42
The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces renewed his call to Arab and Islamic countries to engage the Israeli occupation in support of Palestine.
The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that the naval forces, air force, and missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) carried out a joint operation targeting an Israeli ship in support of the Palestinian people and in response to the Israeli genocidal massacre in al-Mawasi.
The joint operation targeted the Israeli ship MSC UNIFIC in the Gulf of Aden with a number of ballistic missiles and drones.
In turn, the drone force carried out a joint operation against several military targets located in the Israeli-occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) area in southern occupied Palestine. According to the spokesperson, the drone mission achieved its objective successfully.
The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson further renewed Yemen's call to all Arab and Islamic armies to fulfill their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty towards the Palestinian people and affirm their full readiness to carry out joint military operations with any Arab or Islamic party that supports the oppressed Palestinian people.
Earlier, yesterday, Saree, stated that they are closely monitoring the developments in Gaza, including the recent massacre by the Israeli occupation forces, which resulted in hundreds of martyrs and injured Palestinian people.
"The Arab and Islamic complacency has encouraged the Israeli enemy to continue committing these crimes in full view of the world," the spokesperson said.
The Yemeni Armed Forces affirmed their commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, vowing to "take necessary steps and measures" to achieve a "genuine victory for the blood of the Palestinian people."
They warned they would "not hesitate to expand their military operations against the Israeli enemy and its backers" until the aggression ends and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.
