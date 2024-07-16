Egypt, Czechia Presidents Discuss Crises in Ukraine and Gaza
Tuesday 16 Jul 2024
President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and his Czech counterpart, Petr Pavel, discussed on Tuesday a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, primarily the Ukrainian crisis and the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (R), Czech President Petr Pavel (L). Photo: Egyptian Presidency
During a phone call, President El-Sisi emphasized the importance of peaceful solutions to regional and international crises, urging for concerted international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
El-Sisi also emphasized the necessity of providing urgent and unrestrained access to humanitarian aid to Gaza to address the catastrophic humanitarian conditions endured by the Palestinian people, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.
In early May, Israel launched its assault on the southern city of Rafah on Gaza’s southern edge, taking over the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, thus preventing the entry of humanitarian aid to a population facing famine conditions.
Egypt has repeatedly called on Israel to halt its assault on Rafah and withdraw its forces from the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip.
Since 7 October, Israel's brutal war on Gaza has killed 38,664 Palestinians and wounded 89,097 others, mostly women and children.
Furthermore, El-Sisi warned of the expansion of the conflict, advocating for a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause based on the two-state solution.
The call also underscored both countries’ commitment to further advancing cooperation across various fields, building on the solid ties they share and the opportunities available to achieve significant progress in their relations, notably in the economic and trade areas.
