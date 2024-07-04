Government Ministries Grind to a Halt as CLOGSAG Strike Intensifies
By News Ghana
July 4, 2024
A nationwide strike led by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) has effectively paralyzed operations across key ministries, significantly impacting service delivery and public access, raising concerns among the public.
Since Wednesday, July 3, CLOGSAG members have withdrawn their labour to protest the government’s failure to implement an agreed-upon new salary structure dating back to 2022. This new structure was designed to address the rising cost of living and to ensure fair compensation for the workers. As a result, crucial ministries including the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, and the Ministry of Works and Housing have ground to a standstill.
Visits to these ministries revealed empty offices and a need for more services, with individuals, visibly frustrated and in need of assistance, being turned away. Security personnel stationed at the Ministry of Trade and Industry confirmed the disruption, noting that several visitors had been denied entry.
“We’re on strike, so there’s no work being done; if they come, we will turn them away,” a security officer stated. “We have sent away numerous people, including a dispatch rider who brought in a letter. Our presence here is solely to protect the premises.”
The strike’s impact is particularly severe in the Ashanti region, where CLOGSAG’s industrial action has entered its second day. Despite the initial challenges faced by service seekers on the first day, regional leaders remain steadfast in their demands, ensuring compliance among members.
“At the Asokwa Municipal Assembly, our members are adhering strictly to the strike directive,” said Dickson Frimpong, Chairman of CLOGSAG for Asokwa Municipal. “We are here to enforce our decision and ensure no work is carried out until our concerns are addressed.”
The ongoing standoff underscores the escalating tensions between government employees and the authorities, highlighting the urgent need for a resolution to avoid prolonged disruption in public services nationwide.
