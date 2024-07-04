Humanitarian Crisis in Eastern DRC Demands Urgent Global Response
By Roger A. Agana
July 3, 2024
Armed groups continue to exacerbate violence, causing widespread displacement and straining an already fragile context. Photo: IOM/Francois Xavier Ada Affana
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has issued a distress call for immediate and sustained action to address the severe humanitarian crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The situation has been characterized by escalating violence, displacement, and dire living conditions, making it one of the world’s most neglected crises.
As of October last year, an estimated 6.9 million people were displaced across the DRC, a figure expected to rise with new reports. In North Kivu alone, attacks by the M23 rebel group displaced 1.77 million people by the end of May, marking a significant 16% increase from previous reports.
The humanitarian situation remains dire, compounded by ongoing violence from armed groups that intensify displacement and strain an already fragile context. Recent incidents, such as the massacre in Lubero territory and the seizure of Kanyabayonga, underscore the severity of the crisis. In Goma, socio-economic conditions are rapidly deteriorating, exacerbated by isolation from supply routes and persistent insecurity leading to crimes against civilians.
The proximity of frontlines and the presence of weapons near displacement sites pose significant security threats to vulnerable populations. In 2024 alone, sixteen incidents within Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) sites resulted in fatalities and injuries, while gender-based violence targeting women and girls has increased alarmingly.
Natural disasters, including flooding and landslides triggered by rising water levels in Lake Tanganyika and heavy rains, have further compounded the crisis. Since April 2024, these disasters have displaced over 50,000 people in South Kivu and Tanganyika, adding to the urgency of humanitarian needs.
Despite ongoing efforts by humanitarian organizations to provide life-saving assistance, the current response is inadequate to meet the overwhelming needs. Most displaced populations rely on host families or live in crowded IDP sites managed by organizations like IOM, which provide essential services such as shelter, water, and sanitation. However, access to these resources still needs to be improved, with significant gaps in funding hindering comprehensive support.
The Humanitarian Response Plan for 2024 aims to assist 8.7 million people and requires USD 2.6 billion in funding, but as of early May 2024, it remains severely underfunded at only 16%. Similarly, IOM’s Crisis Response Plan for 2024, targeting 2.4 million people, has received only a fraction of the required funds.
The crisis in the DRC demands immediate global attention and action to alleviate suffering and protect lives. Urgent measures include enhancing humanitarian capacity, increasing funding commitments, and improving coordination among provincial authorities, humanitarian agencies, and development organizations. Medium and long-term solutions must address the root causes of conflict, support voluntary IDP returns under safe conditions, and promote sustainable peacebuilding efforts.
Without a robust international response and increased support, the humanitarian catastrophe in the DRC will persist and worsen. The IOM and other agencies continue to advocate for the vulnerable Congolese population, emphasizing the critical need for sustained efforts to mitigate the crisis and restore stability.
The urgency to act decisively is clear. Immediate relief efforts must be coupled with strategic interventions to address underlying challenges and facilitate lasting solutions. The global community’s response will determine the fate of millions affected by the humanitarian crisis in the DRC, underscoring the imperative for unified and committed action.
