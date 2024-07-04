Mohammad Nasser: A Leader Who Battled Injuries to Command Resistance
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Military Media
3 Jul 2024 22:41
Here is a short biography of Hezbollah's martyr leader Mohammad Nehme Nasser, who was assassinated in Tyre on Wednesday.
Hezbollah's Military Media unit released a short biography of martyr Mohammad Nehme Nasser, "Hajj Abu Nehme," one of the Islamic Resistance's most prominent commanders, who was assassinated by the Israeli occupation in Tyre on Wednesday.
Born on May 6, 1965, in the southern Lebanese town of Hadatha, martyr Nasser was among the first fighters to join the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, when he officially joined the ranks in 1986 when he was still in his early 20s.
The martyred leader had taken part in several operations, as part of Hezbollah's struggle to liberate occupied Lebanese towns and villages from the grip of the Israeli military.
In one such operation, Hajj Abu Nehme was one of several fighters who led the infiltration attack on the Israeli military site in Beit Yahoun, a village that neighbors Hadatha near Beit Jbeil.
According to Hezbollah's Military Media unit, the martyr was wounded several times during the struggle for liberation, which was achieved on May 25, 2000, which ended nearly 18 years of Israeli occupation.
The martyr rose up the ranks of Hezbollah's military wing while engaging in several battles across his nearly 40-year career as a Resistance fighter and leader.
He was also among those who participated in the confrontation of the Israeli war on Lebanon and 2006.
During his participation in Hezbollah's defense against terror organizations in Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon's eastern border, martyr Nasser was yet again wounded on the battlefield in 2015.
The battles on the eastern mountainous range, shared between Lebanon and Syria, were some of the fiercest, due to the complex geographical nature of the region. Hezbollah eventually succeeded in liberating the region from terrorists in 2017.
Commanding Hezbollah's Aaziz Unit
In 2016 martyr Mohammad Nasser became the commander of one of Hezbollah's territorial units, the Aaziz unit.
During his career, the martyr received several military awards from Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, recognizing his excellent work on the battlefields.
In the latest and ongoing confrontation of the Israeli occupation, the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood, martyr Hajj Abu Nehme commanded and oversaw multiple operations against Israeli military sites, bases, infrastructure, and positions.
Martyrdom, Hezbollah's response
He was martyred alongside his assistant on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in al-Haouch area in southwest Tyre.
The assassination of martyr Hajj Abu Nehme is the third instance in which Israeli occupation forces assassinated a top commander in the Islamic Resistance. Martyr Nasser succeeds his fallen comrades and fellow commanders, leader Wissam Hassan Tawil and the commander of Hezbollah's Nasr Unit Talib Sami Abdallah.
As Lebanon prepares to commemorate the lives of another great resistance fighter and leader, Hezbollah's fighters launched four operations in response to the assassination of Hajj Abu Nehme, with more expected to come in the following hours or days.
