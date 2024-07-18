Ramaphosa’s Opening of Parliament Address ‘Symbolizes the Continuity of Democratic Governance’ – Didiza
Although new MPs have already been thrust into their new roles in a race against the clock to finalise the national budget, on Thursday evening, the president is expected to outline the long-term vision of the new government.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the appointment of the new National Executive of the 7th Democratic Administration held at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria 30 June 2024. Picture: GCIS
Although new members of Parliament (MPs) have already been thrust into their new roles in a race against the clock to finalise the national budget, in the evening the president is expected to outline the long-term vision of the new government.
In keeping with marking 30 years of democracy, the Opening of Parliament Address will be themed accordingly, as the country also marks Nelson Mandela Day.
In February, Ramaphosa wrapped up the achievements of the past administration and 30 years of democracy in the State of the Nation Address.
On Thursday night, he will deliver another address to mark the start of a new-look administration that sees six political parties being represented at his Cabinet table.
National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza said this address is a landmark event.
“It symbolises the continuity of democratic governance and sets the stage for legislative and executive collaboration in addressing national challenges and pursuing the country’s developmental goals.”
Didiza is no stranger to keeping order in Parliament, having previously served as a house chairperson and during Ramaphosa’s address, she said decorum would be assured.
“The rules do empower us on what we would need to do at what given time, given the exhaustion of our rules should there be a situation that may not be provided for.”
As is tradition, proceedings will be preceded by military parades and the ceremonial processions of the various arms of State.
