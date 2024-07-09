Resistance Confronts IOF Raid in Nur Shams, Targets Vehicle With IED
By Al Mayadeen English
In parallel with their raid in Tulkarm, Israeli occupation forces detain several Palestinian youths across multiple areas in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian Resistance fighters in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, northwestern West Bank, continue to confront Israeli occupation forces that have been storming the area since Tuesday dawn, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported.
Our correspondent highlighted that the Israeli occupation military deployed new military reinforcements to the camp, with its forces firing at Palestinian citizens' homes.
The Tulkarm Brigade - al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, announced that it targeted Israeli occupation forces and their military vehicles with heavy gunfire and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), achieving confirmed direct hits.
The brigade confirmed that it successfully targeted an Israeli D9-typed military bulldozer with an improvised explosive device, adding that its fighters continue to engage with Israeli occupation forces on various axes.
Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces demolished a house in the Nur Shams refugee camp and ravaged several streets, causing significant damage to the infrastructure, with the camp witnessing a complete power outage concurrently with the occupation forces' incursion.
Last week, four Palestinian Resistance fighters were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm.
In parallel, Israeli military vehicles also stormed the town of Anabta, east of the city. The occupation forces also raided the city of Areeha in the southeastern West Bank and carried out a series of raids targeting currency exchange shops.
Moreover, confrontations erupted between Palestinian Resistance fighters and the raiding Israeli occupation forces in the village of Umm Safa, north of Ramallah.
Additionally, Israeli occupation forces stormed the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied al-Quds.
In the same context, Palestinian media reported that Israeli occupation forces detained two Palestinian youths, Yamen Mahmoud Rabi and Mohammad Ziyad Hussein, after raiding their homes and vandalizing their contents in the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, northern West Bank.
Local sources reported that the occupation forces also detained the released prisoner Aktham Youssef Ikhleel and assaulted him, along with the child Raed Awad Hassan, after raiding their homes and vandalizing their contents in the town of Beit Ummar, north of al-Khalil, southern West Bank.
The al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades confirmed early Tuesday that its fighters engaged in confrontations with Israeli occupation forces during their incursion into Askar camp, east of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, asserting that they inflicted casualties among the raiding forces.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) had reported that a Palestinian youth and three children were injured by Israeli forces' gunfire during the raid on the camp.
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation has intensified its assaults on cities and towns in the occupied West Bank, in parallel with its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip.
