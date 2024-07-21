VP Harris Vows to Defeat Trump Upon Winning Nomination
By Al Mayadeen English
US Vice President Kamala Harris pledges to win the Democratic party's nomination for President before defeating Donald Trump in the November election.
US Vice President Kamala Harris lauded President Joe Biden's "patriotic" decision not to seek reelection on Sunday and pledged to secure the Democratic nomination and defeat Donald Trump.
"With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," Harris stated.
"I am honored to have the president's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party - and unite our nation - to defeat Donald Trump," she added.
Biden's endorsement of Harris marks a significant moment in the Democratic Party as she prepares to take the lead in the upcoming election. Harris emphasized her commitment to unifying the party and the country in the face of what she views as a critical battle against Trump.
'Worse than Biden'
Donald Trump's campaign team quickly responded to Biden's endorsement of Harris, sharply criticizing her potential leadership.
"Harris will be even worse for the people of our nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other's records, and there is no distance between the two," the campaign said in a statement.
The Republican camp altogether was swift to denounce both Harris and Biden, with House Speaker Mike Johnson, for example, stressing that Biden must resign as President "immediately".
"If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough," said Johnson.
Biden announced earlier that he was withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.
"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden stated in a statement posted on X.
Trump reacted to Biden's decision with harsh criticism, stating, "He will go down in US history as the worst president in history."
Ever since his poor performance in the first campaign debate against his Republican rival in June, several reports have surfaced suggesting that Democrats were pressuring Biden from dropping the race.
The Democratic Party's convention takes place in August, and Harris is expected to present a more active challenge against Republican competitor Trump.
It is worth noting that Harris' reputation is tarnished both overseas and at home due to her hawkish support of military aggressions abroad as well as her controversial actions as attorney General in California such as unjustly incarcerating innocent individuals, supporting the death penalty, and shielding law enforcement officers accused of unjust killings.
