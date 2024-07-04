Women’s Health Issues in Ghana
By Roger A. Agana
July 4, 2024
They say that if the women of a nation are strong, it will progress.
Women’s health in Ghana has several issues but like other developing countries, work to improve women’s health in the country is now picking up and people are realizing how crucial it is for future generations.
Society will improve when the health sector becomes better and people, as well as authorities, take concrete steps to address the issues at hand. We will discuss the issues of women’s health in Ghana and how different initiatives can help overcome them.
Health Concerns for Women in Ghana
One of the major issues faced in Ghana is malnutrition. This factor does not only impact women, but it certainly becomes bigger when women do not get proper nutrition. A malnourished woman will give birth to a weak offspring, which can adversely impact the nation’s ability to progress.
When coupled with additional responsibilities in the fields and at home, physically weak women often have to forgo adequate sleep, resulting in further deterioration of physical health and mental well-being. The worst part is that people in Ghana do not realize the vitality of sleep and its benefits overall, so they don’t even try to look it at as a problem.
Women of childbearing age need proper nutrition but the current economic, and some cultural obstacles are the reason this factor has become a problem. Traditional practices and dietary restrictions often limit women’s access to essential nutrients. Moreover, socio-economic factors can prevent women from receiving proper healthcare.
Another critical area for the women in Ghana is reproductive health issues. The maternal mortality rate in Ghana is considerably high, and access to quality antenatal and postnatal care is limited, especially in rural areas.
The culture of Ghana is such that contraception is not accepted. Cultural beliefs limit people from using contraceptives, which means that each woman is producing many offspring, resulting in a deterioration of health.
In Ghana, the old practices are still prevalent and many women do not get proper care because they deliver babies at home. The hospitals are not developed and advanced equipment, medication, and medical practitioners are only present in big cities. Rural women face serious antenatal and prenatal problems, which can be fatal.
Moreover, there are several food taboos attached to specific periods like pregnancy and lactation that can restrict vital food groups, leading to deficiencies in iron, folate, and other crucial micronutrients. Socio-economic factors play a significant role in women’s health in Ghana.
Limited access to land and resources can hinder women’s ability to grow diverse crops or purchase nutritious foods for themselves and their families.
The consequences of malnutrition in women can be critical and long-term. Poor nutrition can lead to anemia, increasing the risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth. This problem can weaken generations as the children are not healthy and may not survive beyond youth.
Malnutrition and poor medical facilities can impair fetal development, potentially leading to low birth weight and compromising the health of women and offspring.
Building a Healthier Future
There are numerous international NGOs and government-run departments that are making efforts to improve women’s health in Ghana. These entities focus on several aspects to improve the life quality for women. Nutritional interventions like promotion of a balanced diet among the societies and focus on cultural practices that limit women’s access to nutrition are addressed. A woman in Ghana working actively and have to be physically participative in earning livelihood for their families.
These women do not get proper healthcare and they often suffer deficiencies. Moreover, the high number of births in each home implies that these women do not get time to rest, recuperate from childbirth, and do not get the right nutrition to strengthen their bodies.
Ghana does not have sufficient family planning services, skilled birth attendants, and education on reproductive health, which contributes to serious issues. The need of the hour is to equip women with knowledge about their health and foster their overall empowerment to make informed choices.
Progress and the Road Ahead
Ever since international NOS and the UNO have started working in Ghana, there have been some positive developments. There has been a significant increase in antenatal care attendance and a decrease in maternal mortality ratios. However, the road to progress is a long one.
Numerous NGOs are working on education in Ghana and are teaching children and adults about the importance of nutrition. Moreover, these NGOs are also educating people about the various cultural practices that are not supportive of good health.
For example, the belief that women should not eat fruits, or calorie-dense foods during pregnancy is not a good practice for expecting mothers. These NGOs are also raising awareness about nutrition, reproductive health, and hygiene practices.
There are many rural settlements in Ghana where these NGOs send teams to reach the underserved communities with essential healthcare services, including screenings and referrals. The international NGOs are working to empower women economically through income-generating activities, allowing them greater control over household resources and increasing their ability to invest in their health.
The national health insurance scheme offers improved access to healthcare services to women, and there have been teams of healthcare workers in rural areas to educate the population about the need to control the population and give women a better life. The solution to malnutrition and cultural practices taking over practical thought processes is constant work on rebuilding society and educating them.
Collaboration between government agencies, NGOs, and women’s movements is essential. Reaching high-risk populations, particularly in rural areas, requires targeted efforts, which are now becoming more common due to the collaboration of government and NGOs. Education and empowering women to be active participants in their healthcare journey are crucial for sustainable progress.
The government is making efforts to educate the masses. Educational programs focus on information related to healthy eating at different ages to ensure better health as adults. Moreover, the NGOs also teach children and adults about reproductive health options, and mental well-being. Girls’ education is critical, and therefore efforts are made to equip them with the tools and confidence to make informed decisions about their health and future.
Another crucial change in Ghana is the promotion of gender equality. This movement requires the cancellation of cultural and century-old practices of treating women as a secondary gender and depriving them of good nutrition. Women’s participation in decision-making processes related to their health is now becoming common. When women have a voice in shaping healthcare policies and programs, they become active participants in the development process.
Conclusion
Women’s health issues in Ghana are a result of gender neglect, cultural beliefs, and lack of education. Malnutrition and poor economic conditions also fuel the issues. However, concrete efforts are made by the government and several international NGOs to educate and empower women in Ghana so that they can live a wholesome and healthy life.
