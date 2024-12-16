No Decision Yet on Future of Russia's Military Bases in Syria: Kremlin
By Al Mayadeen English
The Kremlin announced that no final decisions have been made about Russia's military bases in Syria and that it is in contact with the country's authorities.
On Monday, the Kremlin stated that no final decisions have been made regarding the future of Russia's military bases in Syria and that it is in communication with the newly in-control authorities in Damascus.
Reuters reported on Sunday, citing four Syrian officials, that Russia is reducing its military presence on the front lines in northern Syria and from positions in the Alawite Mountains but is maintaining its two primary bases in the country following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.
The removal of al-Assad, who, along with his late father, former President Hafez al-Assad, fostered a strong alliance with Moscow, has raised questions about the future of Russia's strategic bases: the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia and the Tartus naval facility.
Satellite imagery from Friday revealed at least two Antonov AN-124 cargo planes, among the largest in the world, at the Hmeimim airbase, with their nose cones open, seemingly being prepared for loading, the news agency highlighted.
It cited a Syrian security official stationed near the base as saying that at least one cargo plane departed for Libya on Saturday.
Syrian military and security sources in contact with Russian counterparts informed Reuters that Moscow is withdrawing forces from forward positions and removing certain heavy equipment and senior Syrian officers.
However, these sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, emphasized that Russia is not abandoning its two principal bases and has no immediate plans to do so.
Russia evacuates some diplomatic personnel from Syria
Meanwhile, Russia has evacuated part of its diplomatic missions from Syria, along with diplomats from Belarus, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Abkhazia, as confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday.
According to the ministry’s Crisis Management Center, "On December 15, a special flight of the Russian Defense Ministry's Aerospace Forces airlifted part of the Russian diplomatic missions in Damascus from the Hmeimim airbase to the Chkalovsky airport in Moscow."
The evacuation also included the personnel of the diplomatic missions of Belarus, DPRK, and Abkhazia.
Despite the evacuation, the Russian embassy in Damascus continues to operate as normal, the statement added.
