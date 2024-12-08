Change of Power in Syria May Lead to its Split, Breakup — Newspaper
The first scenario of possible developments in Syria suggests the creation after the president Bashar Assad’s administration is overthrown of the Syrian Democratic Republic as an alliance of the opposition with various factions and ideological differences
© Valery Sharufulin/TASS
ISTANBUL, December 8. /TASS/. The change of power in Syria may be followed by implementation of several scenarios how the situation will unfold, including a split and a breakup of the Arab country, the Turkish pro-government newspaper Sabah reported.
Earlier reports said that militants of terrorist formations entered Damascus early on Sunday. Al Jazeera reported that the government’s forces had left the city center. Head of Syria’s government Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali has stated readiness to transfer power in the republic in a peaceful way.
The first scenario of possible developments in Syria suggests the creation after the president Bashar Assad’s administration is overthrown of the Syrian Democratic Republic as an alliance of the opposition with various factions and ideological differences. Though such an option can hardly be realized, it would be supported by Turkey, Russia, the US, European countries as it will allow keeping the integrity of Syria, Sabah observer Bercan Tutar believes.
The second scenario implies the creation of the Islamic Republic of Syria, with representatives of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, which was previously named as Jabhat al-Nusra) constituting the backbone of the new power. In this case Syria will be ruled by representatives of Salafi (a movement in Sunni Islam), "which does not feel animosity against Israel or the US," the journalist wrote.
According to the third scenario, "an anti-Shiite state controlled by Israel" may be founded in Syria with an anti-Iran focus, with blocking of the Lebanon-based Shiite movement Hezbollah and depriving it of Tehran’s logistics and military support on the basis of its conception. Another scenario suggests the creation of an American-led Federative Republic of Syria, which the author of the article suggests "will be balkanized through partition into small puppet states."
The fifth scenario of development in Syria implies its split and disintegration, according to Tutar. "If the opposition and countries supporting it fail to reach an agreement if such a scenario is implemented, the civil war in Syria will intensify again, which will eventually lead to its full complete breakup," the observer wrote.
No comments:
Post a Comment