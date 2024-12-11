Historic Reconciliation Between Ethiopia and Somalia: Erdogan
By Al Mayadeen English
According to Erdogan, Ankara's primary goal is to establish peace and stability "in this distinguished corner" of Africa between Somalia and Ethiopia.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the Somalian president and Ethiopian prime minister for attaining "historic reconciliation with great dedication" during Ankara-mediated peace talks aimed at resolving their dispute over the breakaway Somaliland region.
In a joint news conference in Ankara late Thursday, Erdogan praised Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and revealed that both parties had reached an agreement on a joint declaration to conclude their disagreement.
"We have taken the first step toward a new beginning based on peace, cooperation between Somalia, Ethiopia," Erdogan stated.
Ankara's primary goal is to establish peace and stability "in this distinguished corner" of Africa between Somalia and Ethiopia, he asserted.
Turkiye thinks Somalia and Ethiopia's agreed-upon joint declaration will lay the groundwork for future collaboration and development based on mutual respect.
Somali President Mohamud praised Turkiye's efforts to resolve the ongoing territorial and political conflict, saying his country has always been and will always be "a true friend of Ethiopia."
Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed also praised Turkiye's efforts, describing the Ankara-brokered peace negotiations as a "family dialogue" that resulted in a "win-win" settlement for both his nation and neighboring Somalia.
According to the Ankara Declaration, both parties agreed to begin technical discussions by the end of February 2025, with Turkiye facilitating them, and to finish them within four months.
Both parties also emphasized their support for Somalia's territorial integrity, while acknowledging Ethiopia's potential benefits from secure maritime access.
