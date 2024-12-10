Israel Conducted About 480 Strikes in Syria in 48 Hours
Tuesday, 10 December 2024 11:14 PM
Press TV
The Israeli military said in a statement Tuesday that it carried out about 480 strikes over the past 48 hours on strategic military targets in Syria.
Israel is pressing ahead with its aggression against Syria, targeting multiple army positions across the Arab nation.
The regime’s military claimed that it struck facilities and that it struck most of the strategic weapons stockpiles in Syria.
The military said the targets included 15 naval vessels, anti-aircraft batteries and weapons production sites in several cities.
Also, reports suggest that weapons depots, navy vessels and a research center have been destroyed.
In Latakia, a navy vessel equipped with machine guns and rocket launchers was seen half sunken in the water.
“Israel’s attacks on Syria are systematic,” Al Jazeera reported from Damascus. “They are aiming to destroy Syria’s defense bases”.
The Al Jazeera report said Israel attacked airports in Homs, Qamishli, and Damascus as well as weapons depots and other strategic military sites.
“Israel claims it is doing this because it is concerned that these strategic facilities and military equipment could fall into the hands of the opposition,” said the report.
Mohammed al-Bashir, appointed as the country’s caretaker prime minister on Tuesday, has not reacted to the aggression.
Israel has also sent troops into a buffer zone east of the occupied Golan Heights. Still, the regime denies advancing towards Damascus, insisting that its forces were stationed within the zone.
Hundreds of Israeli strikes have been reported since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria.
As part of the wave of strikes, Israeli war minister Israel Katz said Israeli missile ships had destroyed the Syrian military fleet in an operation on Monday.
Condemnations are pouring in from across the world over the Israeli violation of Syria’s sovereignty.
The Israeli war minister says together with Benjamin Netanyahu he instructed the military to create a weapons-free zone in southern Syria following the fall of President Assad.
The UN special envoy for Syria has called the Israeli attacks a deeply troubling development, describing the current situation in the Arab country as highly fluid.
Geir Pedersen said tensions remain unresolved and urged other countries to avoid actions that could impede the ongoing transformation.
Iran has criticized Western nations for their support of the Israeli regime and silence on such blatant violations.
Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Qatar, Cuba, and Venezuela have all condemned Israel’s land grab near the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
