US-UK Aggression on Yemen Ensues, Strikes Target Bahis Area
By Al Mayadeen English
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that another set of US-UK-launched strikes targeted Yemen early on Sunday.
American and British forces struck several areas in the Bahis area in Midi district, Hajjah Governorate, in western Yemen, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported early on Monday.
This aggression comes as Yemen continues to support Gaza and the Palestinian people, conducting operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, targeting Israeli-affiliated ships and US and UK vessels. The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) have also executed long-range strikes against Israeli targets in occupied Palestine, using both drones and missiles.
Another US-UK-led aggression targeted the country earlier on Sunday. Strikes targeted the al-Tuhayta district in the southern part of the Hodeidah province, located on Yemen’s Red Sea coast.
Our correspondent in Sanaa, citing field sources, reported that the airstrike on al-Tuhayta did not cause any damage to the military stockpile.
A few days ago, the spokesperson for the YAF Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the YAF's Unmanned Air Force carried out two operations targeting two sites in occupied Askalan and Yafa (Tel Aviv).
Both operations were executed using drones that were able to bypass Israeli air defense systems and successfully reach their targets, he confirmed.
Saree also revealed a joint operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeting vital targets in the south of occupied Palestine.
Concluding his statement, the spokesperson confirmed Yemen's unwavering support for Palestine, reiterating that its military operations will continue striking enemy strongholds and vital targets until the Israeli siege is lifted and the aggression on the Gaza Strip ends.
