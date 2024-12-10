SACP Wants to Build Left-wing Movement to Oppose GNU
The SACP says the African National Congress getting into coalition with the Democratic Alliance was another betrayal of its working-class policies.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) wants to build a left-wing movement to oppose the Government of National Unity (GNU).
The SACP says the African National Congress (ANC) getting into coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) was another betrayal of its working-class policies.
This is contained in the party’s discussion documents ahead of its fifth special national conference on Thursday.
In its discussion document, the SACP said in the past 30 years, successive ANC governments have had neo-liberal policies.
The SACP said there is a greater need for it to build a popular left front that will be an alternative to this.
Political Science lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Zakhele Ndlovu said the communist party should focus less on ideology and more on substance.
“I am not sure what the SACP is hoping to achieve because we use these terms very loosely. I think they are better off saying they are willing to work with whichever party is willing to support them or their parties, it’s not really about left-wing or right-wing politics.”
Delegates in the upcoming SACP conference are expected to finalise modalities around establishing this popular left-wing front.
No comments:
Post a Comment