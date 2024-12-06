Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Tues. Nov. 26, 2024
Listen to the Tues. Nov. 26, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to the following URL: https://podbay.fm/p/pan-african-journal/e/1732644000
This episode features our PANW report with dispatches on the situation in Gaza and the ceasefire talks on Lebanon; the imperialist-backed aggression in Lebanon is aimed at enhancing the propaganda of the aggressors; Namibia may elect its first woman head-of-state for the SWAPO ruling party; and the war in Sudan continues despite mounting destabilization.
In the second hour we look at the political situation within the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).
Finally, we review events in Lebanon over the last few weeks.
