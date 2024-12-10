France Begins Military Withdrawal from Chad
10 Dec 2024 23:25
France has initiated its military withdrawal from Chad, signaling a significant reduction of its involvement in the Sahel region.
On Tuesday, two Mirage fighter jets departed the capital, N'Djamena, returning to their base in eastern France.
French military spokesperson Colonel Guillaume Vernet confirmed the departure as "the beginning of the return of French equipment stationed in N'Djamena."
End of an Era in Chad
A French colony until its independence in 1960, Chad had maintained close ties with Paris, including the presence of French troops since the 1980s.
N'Djamena served as the headquarters for France's "anti-terrorism" operations in the Sahel, a mission that officially ended in 2022 after criticism of its effectiveness in combating jihadist insurgencies.
In November, Chad ended its defense cooperation agreement with France, following the example of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, which severed ties with Paris after coups replaced their governments.
These nations have since pivoted toward closer military and trade partnerships with Russia.
Shifting Alliances in the Sahel
France's withdrawal comes amid broader geopolitical shifts in the region.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Chad in June to discuss trade and strategic cooperation following a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Chadian leader Mahamat Idriss Deby in January.
While around 1,000 French troops remain in Chad, Colonel Vernet stated that the full timeline for their departure would be finalized in the coming weeks.
It is unclear whether any French military personnel will remain in the country once the drawdown is complete.
France Reduces Regional Footprint
After its withdrawal from Chad, France's military presence in Africa will primarily remain in Gabon, Ivory Coast, and Senegal.
However, even these deployments are being scaled back.
Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye recently announced that French troop numbers in Senegal will be reduced from 350 to 100, and Paris has similar plans for Gabon and Ivory Coast.
