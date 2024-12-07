Militants Enter Damascus, PM Says Ready for Turnover Process
By Al Mayadeen English
Reuters reports that militants have entered Syria's capital Damascus, as the Prime Minister announces his readiness for a turnover process.
Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said he is ready to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the Syrian people and affirmed that he is prepared to undertake a handover process, early on Sunday.
This comes after militants entered Syria's capital, Damascus, and reports of President Bashar al-Assad's leaving the capital to an unknown location at an earlier time.
Late on Saturday, the Syrian Arab Army withdrew from the city of Homs, where militants took over the city and other towns in western Syria. For the most part, no clashes were recorded before and during the withdrawal of Syrian Arab Army forces and the eventual takeover by militants of Syrian towns.
Reuters reported, citing two senior Syrian military officials, that al-Assad left Damascus to an unknown locations, later reporting that militants had entered the city.
Meanwhile, al-Jalali said that he is ready to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the Syrian people, stressing that he will not leave his home until a "peaceful transition" is achieved, where he would have guaranteed the safety of Syrian public institutions and their continued work.
He urged all parties to think "rationally," adding that he extends his hand in cooperation to everyone, including members of the opposition.
It is worth noting that the onslaught on Syrian cities and towns, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Turkish backed militants, began on November 27, targeting the city of Aleppo in the north. Later, militants took over the city of Hama then Homs, before heading toward Damascus.
The leader of HTS, a United Nations-listed terror organizations, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani released a statement instructing militants in Damascus that "it is strictly forbidden to approach public institutions, which will remain under the supervision of the former prime minister until they are officially handed over."
