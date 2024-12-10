Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes on US Vessels, Israeli Positions Amid Gaza Onslaught
Tuesday, 10 December 2024 6:46 PM
Press TV
Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces (Photo by Reuters)
The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against US military vessels as well as strategic sites within the Israeli-occupied territories, in support of Palestinians amid Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and in response to the American-British aggression against Yemen.
Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces, stated on Tuesday that the operation involved coordinated strikes by naval, drone, and missile units.
Saree said in a statement that various divisions of the Yemeni military carried out a qualitative and joint military operation, targeting three American supply ships after they departed the Port of Djibouti. The trio had been involved in numerous acts of aggression against the Yemeni soil.
Yemeni forces also targeted two American destroyers in the Gulf of Aden as they were accompanying the supply ships.
The assault utilized several naval missiles and combat drones, and successfully attained its objectives.
The operation follows an earlier missile strike by Yemeni forces on December 1, targeting an American destroyer and three US Navy supply ships with sixteen ballistic and winged missiles and a drone in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
The Yemeni Army says it has carried out another retaliatory operation in nearby waters, in response to the American-British aggression against the country.
Moreover, Yemeni Air Force units launched two unmanned aerial vehicles toward vital Israeli military targets in the cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon. The drones hit their designated targets precisely.
Saree underscored that “Yemeni retaliatory operations will not cease until the aggression against the Gaza Strip stops and the siege is lifted.”
Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the territory’s resistance movements carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.
The Yemeni armed forces have said they will not stop their attacks until Israel’s ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.
Israel has killed nearly 45,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza.
Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement maintains that it targets ships linked to Israel, the United States, or the United Kingdom to force an end to the Tel Aviv regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.
In October, the US military unleashed B-2 stealth bombers to bomb Yemen in support of Israel.
