Israeli Airstrikes Target Strategic Airbase and Damascus Outskirts
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli warplanes hit the Khalkhala airbase in southern Syria a few hours after new regime forces entered Syria's capital, Damascus.
Multiple reports have surfaced of Israeli airstrikes targeting a strategic airbase in Syria and residential areas in Damascus in recent hours.
Reuters cited security sources who said "aircraft believed to be Israeli" struck the Khalkhala airbase in southern Syria. In addition, the agency reported that "suspected Israeli strikes" targeted the Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus, with media sources confirming two large explosions in the area.
Israeli army bolsters presence in Golan Heights as Syria destabilized
In response to developments in Syria, the Israeli army announced that it increased its presence in the Golan Heights, deploying forces to key locations in the demilitarized zone.
The move, as per the Israeli army, is aimed at securing Israeli settlements in the area and protecting the safety of Israeli settlers, given concerns over potential militant incursions.
In further detail, an Israeli army spokesperson alleged that Tel Aviv is not intervening in the ongoing events in Syria.
"The Israeli army will continue to take necessary actions to preserve the demilitarized zone and protect the state and its people," the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, Israeli media reports indicate heightened military activity, including the entry of Israeli forces into Khan Arnabeh in the occupied Golan Heights.
Moreover, the IOF announced that the occupied Golan Heights at the border with Syria was now a closed military zone.
Meanwhile, Syrian sources suggested that "Israel" is constructing a buffer zone along its border with Syria.
Additionally, Walla news reported that "Israel" is in direct communication with various groups in Syria, including the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, through intermediaries. The Israeli message, according to the report, urges these groups to stay away from the border area.
Israeli media outlets also reported that the Israeli government has issued directives to its ministers, instructing them not to speak publicly about Syria without prior approval. The Maariv newspaper added that "Israel" is engaged in discussions with certain factions within Syria, though details remain limited.
