Syria Demands UNSC Stop Israeli Aggression on Country
By Al Mayadeen English
10 Dec 2024 05:27
Syria's Permanent Mission to the UN has requested that the UNSC and the UNSG halt the Israeli aggression, which has taken advantage of the regime change.
Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations, Qusay al-Dahhak, called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the secretary-general to prevent "Israel" from exploiting the turnover period that the country is experiencing.
"Acting on instructions from the current government, Syria has appealed to the Security Council and the secretary-general of the United Nations, demanding that they stop the Israeli aggression," he told reporters.
It is worth noting that the Israeli occupation has expanded its occupation of Syrian territory, taking over the entirety of the Golan region and nine towns in the southern countryside of Damascus, positioning its forces just 20 km away from the capital. The Israeli regime has also launched nearly 300 strikes on Syrian military assets, destroying the majority of the Syrian Air Force and air defenses, which remained inactive and unable to defend against the aggression.
Al-Dahhak, who was appointed to his position under the previous government led by ousted President Bashar al-Assad, continues to carry out his work at the UN.
"The Syrian Permanent Mission to the United Nations continues its work as part of the state institutions in the country, and we represent the interests of the Syrian people and will continue to do so," he explained.
"We are working with the current prime minister and foreign minister and are waiting for a new government," he added.
Notably, Bassam al-Sabbagh, the foreign minister, and Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali are still operating out of Damascus, collaborating with the Syrian transitional government to finalize the handover.
Earlier, the leader of the internationally designated terror organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, also known as Ahmaad al-Sharaa, appointed Mohammad al-Bashir to form and head the transitional government.
No comments:
Post a Comment