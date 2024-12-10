'Blatant Aggression': Hezbollah Blasts Israel for Violating Syria's Sovereignty
Tuesday, 10 December 2024
Press TV
A general view shows the destruction at the Barzah scientific research center, north of the Syrian capital Damascus, on December 10, 2024, following an Israeli airstrike the previous day. (Photo by AFP)
Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement has called on the international community to take action against Israel that is invading Syria and expanding its illegal occupation of the Arab country amid a chaotic situation in the Arab country.
In a statement released on Monday, Hezbollah said Israel’s military presence in Syria further destabilizes the country, where the government of President Bashar al-Assad was toppled following a rapid two-week offensive by foreign-backed militants.
"The ongoing crimes committed by the Zionist enemy on Syrian territory—whether through the occupation of additional lands in the Golan Heights or by striking and destroying the defensive capabilities of the Syrian state—constitute blatant aggression and a brazen violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian state and people," it said.
"While condemning these attacks, [we] warn of the consequences of their continuation. We also call on the international community, particularly the Arab and Islamic worlds, to adopt a firm stances against these crimes."
Israel's repeated efforts to grab more Syrian land establish no sovereign rights for the regime over the territory, Hezbollah added.
Over the past two days, the Israeli military has carried out nearly 300 aerial assaults on Syria.
It has also seized the buffer zone, which separates the occupied Golan Heights from the rest of Syria, and the strategic Mount Hermon.
The Israeli military occupies several villages south of Damascus with its tanks now stationed around 20 kilometers from the outskirts of Damascus.
Monday's statement came one day after the militants, led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), captured the Syrian capital Damascus following a cascading series of retreats by the Syrian army from major cities such as Aleppo, Hama and Homs.
The militants waged their surprise attack in Syria on November 27, the same day that a ceasefire deal took effect between Israel and Hezbollah following more than 14 months of fighting.
However, since then, the Israeli military has violated the truce dozens of times, which has resulted in martyrdom and injury of several Lebanese citizens.
In its statement, Hezbollah said Israel's occupation of Syrian land took place amid with its daily violations of the ceasefire and bloody assaults on the Gaza Strip.
Israel's actions place people in West Asia in imminent danger, the resistance group warned, underscoring the need for unity in confronting the usurping regime.
