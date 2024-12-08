Lebanese Army Bolsters Presence at Border with Syria
By Al Mayadeen English
Amid the unfolding events in Syria, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati urges tightening border control to shield Lebanon from the crisis.
Following the fall of the Syrian regime and the swift takeover of the militant groups that are now serving as the transitional government forces of Syria, the Lebanese Army announced that it had reinforced its forces along the Syrian-Lebanese border.
"In light of rapid developments and delicate circumstances that the region is going through... units tasked with monitoring and controlling the northern and eastern borders have been reinforced, in conjunction with tightening surveillance measures," the Army said in a statement.
According to AFP, tens of cars are lined up at the Masnaa border crossing from Lebanon to Syria.
In light of the unfolding events, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati revealed that he discussed the situation at the Lebanese-Syrian border in a call with Lebanese Army commander Joseph Aoun and chiefs of the Lebanese Security Forces.
Mikati insisted "in these calls on the priority of tightening control over the border and distancing Lebanon from the repercussions of the developments in Syria," his office said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said he is ready to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the Syrian people and affirmed that he is prepared to undertake a handover process, early on Sunday.
This comes after militants entered Syria's capital, Damascus, and reports of President Bashar al-Assad's leaving the capital to an unknown location at an earlier time.
Late on Saturday, the Syrian Arab Army withdrew from the city of Homs, where militants took over the city and other towns in western Syria. For the most part, no clashes were recorded before and during the withdrawal of Syrian Arab Army forces and the eventual takeover by militants of Syrian towns.
Reuters reported, citing two senior Syrian military officials, that al-Assad left Damascus for an unknown location, later reporting that militants had entered the city.
Meanwhile, al-Jalali said he is ready to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the Syrian people, stressing that he will not leave his home until a "peaceful transition" is achieved, where he would have guaranteed the safety of Syrian public institutions and their continued work.
He urged all parties to think "rationally", adding that he extends his hand in cooperation with everyone, including members of the opposition.
It is worth noting that the onslaught on Syrian cities and towns, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Turkish-backed militants, began on November 27, targeting the city of Aleppo in the north. Later, militants took over the city of Hama then Homs, before heading toward Damascus.
The leader of HTS, a United Nations-listed terror organization, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, released a statement instructing militants in Damascus that "it is strictly forbidden to approach public institutions, which will remain under the supervision of the former prime minister until they are officially handed over."
