Yemen Carries Out Several Operations in Support of Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
10 Dec 2024 23:10
Yemen's Armed Forces conduct numerous military operations to respond to the aggression on their country and in support of Gaza and its Resistance.
In response to the oppression faced by the Palestinian people and their Resistance fighters, and in retaliation against US and British aggression on Yemen, the Yemeni Armed Forces executed several military operations, spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Tuesday.
The operation targeted three US supply ships shortly after their departure from Djibouti's port, as the ships had previously engaged in the aggression against Yemen. Additionally, the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted two American destroyers accompanying the supply ships in the Gulf of Aden.
The coordinated attack employed advanced missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), successfully achieving its objectives in the second attack on such vessels within 10 days.
In a related development, the Yemeni Air Force carried out two drone strikes on military targets in the occupied Palestinian areas of Yafa [Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area] and Askalan [Ashkelon] earlier this morning.
The Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian resistance and defending Yemen until the aggression ceases and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.
Yemen attacks Isdud
On Monday, Saree, announced the implementation of a top-tier military operation targeting a sensitive target of the Israeli enemy in the Yavne, Isdud area in occupied Palestine.
Saree said in a statement that "the operation was carried out by a drone and successfully hit its target," noting that "the operation comes within the fifth phase of supporting the Palestinian Resistance."
Israeli media reported that a drone made a direct impact and detonated in a ten-story building in the southern city of Yavne, Isdud.
Footage circulated on social media showed smoke billowing from one of the top levels of the building.
