Dialogue Among All Syrians Necessary to Reach Consensus: President Pezeshkian
Sunday, 08 December 2024 6:59 PM
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a cabinet session on December 8, 2024. (Photo by president.ir)
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says opposing factions in Syria must open dialogue to reach a consensus about the country's political leadership after militants took control of Damascus.
The president made the remarks in an address to a cabinet session on Sunday following the fall of the Syrian government after militant groups led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) stormed Damascus.
“This is the Syrian people who should make decisions about the country’s future and its political system,” Pezeshkian said.
He stressed the importance of maintaining unity and protecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity in Syria.
He expressed hope that military conflicts and violence would end in Syria as soon as possible “so that the Syrian people will be able to decide their own destiny in a calm atmosphere free from any violence, anxiety or destructive external intervention.”
It is necessary to ensure the security of all Syrian citizens and foreign nationals and protect holy sites and diplomatic and consular premises as per international law, Pezeshkian said.
He added that Iran would continue its diplomatic consultations with all the parties involved and the United Nations to help stabilize the situation in Syria and establish stability and security in the region.
The Iranian president strongly condemned Israel’s aggression against Syrian territory and called on all parties in the Arab country and neighboring nations to remain vigilant against the regime's exploitation of the situation to further its expansionist and illegal goals.
Iran says only the people of Syria can decide the country’s fate without any destructive foreign meddling.
In a statement earlier on Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said only the Syrian people can make decisions about the country’s fate without any “destructive” foreign meddling.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran closely monitors developments in Syria and the region and will adopt appropriate approaches and positions while taking into account the behavior and performance of influential players in the Syrian political and security scene,” it said.
