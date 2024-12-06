Friday, December 06, 2024

Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. Nov. 30, 2024

Listen to the Sat. Nov. 30, 2024 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire. 

To hear the complete podcast of this episode go to the following: https://podbay.fm/p/pan-african-journal/e/1733025600

The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the situations in Africa and Asia. In the second hour we look back on pioneering journalist Alice Duning. 

Finally, we reexamine the life, times and contributions of archivist Arturo Schomburg.

