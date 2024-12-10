ANC Gauteng to Report to NWC Over 2024 Election Performance
The National Working Committee of the ANC has been tasked with investigating reasons behind the party’s significant drop in support in Gauteng.
FILE: ANC chairperson in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi during a media briefing in Johannesburg on 04 October 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is meeting with the party's national leadership regarding its poor performance in the 2024 general elections.
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ANC has been tasked with investigating the reasons behind the party’s significant drop in support in the province.
In the 2019 elections, the ANC in Gauteng secured 50% of the vote, but this year’s results showed a sharp decline to just 34%.
Last week, the ANC's NWC met to assess the party's electoral decline in KwaZulu-Natal.
On Monday, the NWC is expected to receive a report detailing the reasons that led to the party’s electoral setbacks in the country’s economic hub.
Following this report, the NWC will then make recommendations to the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC), which is the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences.
Two key options could be considered, including disbanding the ANC’s structure in Gauteng or recalling some of its provincial leaders.
The ANC’s NEC is set to meet this weekend, where a final decision will be made regarding its leadership in both provinces.
No comments:
Post a Comment