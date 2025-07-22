Bomb Blast Kills 2 Children in Cameroon's Far North Region
YAOUNDE, July 21 (Xinhua) -- At least two children were killed in a bomb explosion early Monday in Cameroon's Far North region, according to locals and security sources.
The children were trekking along the Bargaram-Abasouni Road in the Logone-et-Chari division of the region when they stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED), and it exploded, said a security source in the region.
"The explosive device was obviously planted by Boko Haram terrorists along that road. It is really unfortunate that the two children became victims of this attack," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua by phone.
Locals have reported heightened tension in the locality following the blast.
Cameroon's Far North region has been the scene of clashes between security forces and Boko Haram militants since 2014. The terror group often uses IEDs to attack soldiers and civilians.
