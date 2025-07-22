Malian Army Announces Killing of Islamic State Leader
2025-07-22 02:50:30|
BAMAKO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The Malian army announced Monday that it had killed Souleymane Ag Bakawa, a leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, also known as "Soldat," during an operation in the Tinfadimata area in northern Mali.
"This particularly feared individual led a group infamous for spreading terror in the town of Menaka and surrounding areas. He was directly involved in several kidnappings of civilians and targeted killings of Malian Armed Forces personnel and innocent civilians," the Malian army said in a statement.
Since 2012, Mali has been grappling with separatist uprisings, jihadist incursions, and intercommunal violence, resulting in thousands of deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands.
